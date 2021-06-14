VIDEO: 2 injured as car crashes into strip mall in Algiers

A woman driving a Honda SUV slammed into a clothing alteration business on General DeGaulle, injuring herself and the business' owner.

NEW ORLEANS — A Honda SUV slammed through the front of a clothing alteration business in an Algiers strip mall Monday afternoon, leaving the driver and the owner of the business injured. Both were taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of General DeGaulle at a strip mall near the busy intersection of DeGaulle and Holiday Drive sometime after noon.

EMS and fire department workers were on scene and took the victims out.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that a woman driving the Honda entered the parking lot and was apparently slowing down when for some reason the vehicle began accelerating and went through the front of the store, pinning the owner under the SUV.

The video shows just that account as the car slowly makes its way into the parking spot located in front of the store and then, all of a sudden, it quickly moves and goes into the store.