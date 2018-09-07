NEW ORLEANS -- It's Bourbon Street like you've never seen it before!

More than half-a-million people came to New Orleans for Essence Fest weekend and for one beautiful moment, dozens, if not hundreds of them, lined up on Bourbon Street to dance in perfect sync.

The video captures people doing the electric slide to Frankie Beverly and Maze's "Before I Let Go."

According to Essence Communications, the 2018 Essence Festival attracted more than 510,000 people to New Orleans during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Event organizers say the turnout, one of the largest in the event’s 24-year history, underscores the company’s engagement with black women.

More than 100 artists performed at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the four-day event. Another 100 “influencers, leaders, creators and celebrities” participated in “Conference and Expos.”

