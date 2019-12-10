NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed Saturday morning as a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down suddenly.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before the Rampart Street side of the building fell to the ground below.

Photos and videos posted from the scene showed the damage, including debris on Canal Street near Conti.

The New Orleans Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and Police Department have responded to the scene. New Orleans city government is urging all residents to avoid the area.

