Video: New Orleans Councilman in tears over friend's death - 'This has got to stop'

"I hear all of this people talk about they’ve got a cure for crime and they know how to stop crime – Well, tell me."

NEW ORLEANS — The following are the words of New Orleans Councilman Jay Banks as he talked to the media about the senseless death of his friend - Officer Everett Briscoe, who leaves behind a wife and two sons.

“I’ve known Everett for a very long time. Actually, when he and Terrell started dating and got married, I’ve known Everett.

I’m gonna tell you. Everett was a gem. He was a jewel. He loved his community and he did everything that he could to help make it better – not just as a police officer, but as a citizen.

It is very true that we lost a really good one. And I gotta tell you, I’m about tired of doing this. I was at the house last night. Nick started his senior year. Terrell is asking me ‘Who is gonna teach him how to tie his tie? There was no answer, because the only answer she wanted to hear is that Everett is gonna walk through the door, but he’s not.

This cancer of senseless violence has to stop. And I hear all of this people talk about they’ve got a cure for crime and they know how to stop crime – Well, tell me. No other family should have to go through this. Nobody else should have to stand at one of these podiums and talk about this. We keep doing this.

If I had the answer, I promise you I would have done it. There have been way too many, too many, too many times that we are doing this man. And I don’t know how to stop it, but I sure wish somebody would tell me.

I would do it immediately, help you do it. Whatever needs to happen.

Those boys are wonderful young men. And now they gotta grow up without their daddy, who loved them more than anything. And, this is the one we see now, but what about the one yesterday. And the one two days ago, and the one three days ago and the one next week?

We gotta figure out how to stop this y’all. This makes no sense. It makes no sense with this much pain and grief to be continuing.

I ask you all to pray. I ask you all to think about whatever you can do, whatever venue you are in, however you can help, whatever you can do, to help all of us come to a solution to this.

There has to be an answer and collectively, maybe we can figure it out, but this has to stop.

I spoke to Terrell and she also wanted to say thank you to all of you for all of the calls and the prayers and all of the support. She is numb. No question, she is numb, but she appreciates all you have done to try to get through this.