NEW ORLEANS — A city councilwoman says her father was carjacked in broad daylight in New Orleans East Sunday.

Council member Cyndi Nguyen shared the news during a Facebook Live talk with her constituents. Nguyen said her father was held at gunpoint by "a bunch of kids" and had his car stolen around 2 p.m. near a church off Dwyer Boulevard.

Nguyen discusses the carjacking about nine minutes into the video below. Can't see the video? Click here.

Story continues under video of carjacking

Nguyen said her father was not hurt and his car was found later in the day.

The New Orleans Police Department's daily incident records list a carjacking at 2:12 p.m. in the 13900 block of Dwyer Road. The preliminary report says two men armed with guns approached the vehicle, grabbed the driver by the collar and threw him to the ground.