NEW ORLEANS — A video that was Tweeted by CBS News' David Begnaud shows people on a New Orleans streetcar near the scene where a hotel under construction collapsed Saturday morning.

The video shows a cloud of dust and then shadowy figures moving, surrounded by the dust from the construction debris.

The streetcar, narrowly missed being struck. The video shows very low to no visibility and passengers wandering about.

The Hard Rock hotel, under construction at Rampart and Bienville in the French Quarter collapsed shortly after 9 a.m.

One person has been killed, three are reportedly missing and another 18 were treated for injuries. The extent of those injuries was not made apparent.

