Viewing, funeral services schedule for Officer Everett Briscoe

NEW ORLEANS — Funeral services and visitation times have been announced for Officer Everett Briscoe, who was shot and killed while on a vacation in Houston this past weekend.
Briscoe was gunned down during an apparent robbery attempt at a restaurant near the Galleria. His body was escorted from Houston to New Orleans Tuesday.
A public viewing to honor New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Detective and fallen hero, Everett Briscoe, will be held Friday, August 27, from 2 - 7 PM at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
A funeral will be at the Xavier University Convocation Center on Saturday, August 28, with a viewing beginning at 8 AM followed by the service at 11 AM. Members of the community are encouraged to attend to pay their respects. In accordance with local COVID-19 health and safety protocols, attendees will be asked to present proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Briscoe has been fondly remembered by friends and colleagues on the police force and in the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
WHAT:
Memorial services for NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe
WHEN/WHERE:
Public Viewing
Friday, August 27
2 PM - 7 PM
Mahalia Jackson Theater
1419 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 28
8 AM viewing, 11 AM service
Xavier Convocation Center
7900 Stroelitz St, New Orleans, LA 70125