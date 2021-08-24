Viewing, funeral services schedule for Officer Everett Briscoe

A schedule has been released for services that will be held on Friday and Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — Funeral services and visitation times have been announced for Officer Everett Briscoe, who was shot and killed while on a vacation in Houston this past weekend.

Briscoe was gunned down during an apparent robbery attempt at a restaurant near the Galleria. His body was escorted from Houston to New Orleans Tuesday.

A public viewing to honor New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Detective and fallen hero, Everett Briscoe, will be held Friday, August 27, from 2 - 7 PM at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

A funeral will be at the Xavier University Convocation Center on Saturday, August 28, with a viewing beginning at 8 AM followed by the service at 11 AM. Members of the community are encouraged to attend to pay their respects. In accordance with local COVID-19 health and safety protocols, attendees will be asked to present proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Briscoe has been fondly remembered by friends and colleagues on the police force and in the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

WHAT:

Memorial services for NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe

WHEN/WHERE:

Public Viewing

Friday, August 27

2 PM - 7 PM

Mahalia Jackson Theater

1419 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Funeral Service

Saturday, August 28

8 AM viewing, 11 AM service

Xavier Convocation Center