Volunteers restore Frogman Henry's Hurricane Ida damaged home

NEW ORLEANS — In 1964, when the Beatles toured the U.S. and Canada, it was New Orleans’ own Clarence “Frogman” Henry who opened for the Fab Four.

And all these decades later, WWL-TV viewers are showing Frogman just how much they still appreciate him.

Weeks after Hurricane Ida, we discovered a New Orleans music icon, Clarence “Frogman” Henry was living in his damaged, mold-filled home. The roof was ripped open. Insulation and wet sheet rock covered the beds. The closet and its contents were ruined.

At almost 85 year of age, Frogman was sleeping on a sofa in his den, breathing mildew and mold. But after our story, Servpro's owner offered to rebuild without collecting the high insurance deductible. Many other sub contractors did too. And Hill Top cleaners promised to give him his bedding and clothes back, especially his prized possession, a custom-made Saints jacket from his grandson.

And now in this new year, Frogman has a newly restored home.

“I appreciate what the people have done for me. I appreciate. This is God's work. God has gotten new people to come and take care of me. I entertained people over 60 something years, and this is my reward from God,” Henry said.

Every stuffed frog is clean. There's a new roof. Servpro took the damaged part of the Algiers home down to the studs. They even rebuilt aging floor joists, and upgraded the out-of-date, not-to-code electrical wiring.

“He is so pleased. He is so grateful, and so pleased, and that's what it's all about, you know. That's his just, just making him happy,” Servpro owner Joe Scott said.

His first piano, the one he bought for $610 as a teen by washing cars, can be cleaned, but not restored to play. But his record collection of 800 will be. His new bed arrives today and his closet and clothes are like new.

“I'm on a high. I'm on a high. I thank God, and you know, and I thank Servpro and I thank you,” Henry said over and over.

Strangers donated groceries and gift cards. Oh, and that Saints jacket? Not only is it OK, but good Samaritans bought him two more.