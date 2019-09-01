NEW ORLEANS — Whether you live in New Orleans, work or enjoy visiting the city, its spending on tourism will impact you.

A war of words between the Mayor of New Orleans and one of the city's tourism leaders is taking place. It has to do with the Mayor's push to redirect local tourism tax revenue from the tourism industry to city government.

"If we stop doing that, and threw it into the pot of the city, the city would start declining immediately," Perry said.

Perry is now at odds with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over how much tax money should go towards tourism.

"Most of it actually does go to city government. And that's why we're a little confused about the dialogue now," Perry said.

Cantrell wants a greater portion of the State's hotel/motel tax invested into the city's infrastructure.

A commercial from "Action New Orleans," a political action committee, backs the Mayor's argument. According to the website, last year the city generated more than $200 million in hospitality revenue, but less than 1.5 percent of each dollar spent came to the city.

"When city hall says that only 1.5 percent of the hotel tax goes to the city, that's just not true. It goes to the RTA. It goes to the Orleans Parish school board. It goes to paying for the building and the renovation and operation of the two biggest economic drivers in the city, Superdome and the Convention Center," Perry said.

"And the other is, it pays for the marketing that drives the whole economy of the city," he said.

Marketing and promoting the city is what Perry's organization, New Orleans & Company, does. As a result, it gets a portion of the tax revenue that's now being disputed. Perry said that money pays off in a big way.

"We spent, overall in this city, probably $35 million in marketing and sales, and we convert that into $8.7 billion and 90,000 jobs. And that's why we want to be sure that we don't mess this up," Perry said.

Perry said he has met with the mayor three times. He says he likes her and wants to work with her. However, he said if she is determined to change how state dollars are spent, he wants to see how.

"We would like the Mayor to show us if she can, tomorrow, that would be great. But we would like them to show us their comprehensive plan on infrastructure repair. How they're going to put the pieces together. How they're going to engineer it. The order in which it's going to be done and once we see that. I think it's going to bring confidence for everyone to help join in this effort because right now we don't see that," Perry said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Cantrell's administration for comment on Tuesday. They said that was available to answer any questions.