Watchdog group says Mayor Cantrell may be living rent free in city-owned apartment

Sources told the MCC that they have regularly seen the mayor coming in and out of the building since the beginning of this year.

NEW ORLEANS — The Metropolitan Crime Commission sent the New Orleans City Council a report Thursday requesting an investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s alleged use of a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter.

The MCC report includes photographs of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, as well as allegations from witnesses indicating she has been staying overnight regularly at the apartment, put up privacy screens on the balcony and has been receiving packages there.

Apartment 530B is owned by the city and managed by a city-affiliated agency, the French Market Corp. It has a market rate rent of $2,991 a month, but no rent was paid on the apartment from September 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, according to French Market Corp. records obtained by WWL-TV through a public records request.

MCC president Rafael Goyeneche is asking the city council to determine if Cantrell is “inhabiting” the apartment rent-free, and for how long.

“If your investigation confirms her personal use of this unit, we request the City Council ascertain whether Mayor Cantrell is complying with city policy and/or state law by inhabiting this city-owned apartment without paying rent or being taxed for the fair market value use of this unit," he wrote.

A spokesperson at City Hall tells WWL-TV that they are aware of the letter and are preparing a response.