Water pressure expected to drop as S&WB returns to repair Lakeview water main

Repairs will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board is taking another shot at fixing a 30-inch water main on Marconi Drive.

Starting Tuesday morning, workers with the S&WB will return to the water main to make repairs. According to S&WB officials, water pressure will likely drop in the Lakeview neighborhood while repairs are underway.

"The top goal is to prevent any pressure drops below the state-mandated 20 psi that would require a boil-water advisory," the statement from S&WB said.

The repairs are expected to last through Wendesday, Aug. 5, according to the S&WB.

The repair work on the 30-inch pipe was supposed to be completed last Friday, but S&WB officials said the damage to the pipe was more extensive than they first thought. 

The 52-year-old water main mostly serves the areas bounded by the 17th Street Canal, the Orleans Canal, Interstate 610 and Lake Pontchartrain.

