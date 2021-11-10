Water park, hotel plans for Six Flags site wins out over Drew Brees' group

The former Saints quarterback's group will be given a chance to develop its project on another site or sites in New Orleans East.

Bayou Phoenix’s proposal to build a water park, and hotel at the old Six Flags/Jazzland site has won out after a group that included Drew Brees withdrew its bid for the space.

However, Brees’ group, Kiernan West LLC and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1, will receive a chance at an alternate city site for its project that includes an urban farm, a series of educational centers and a transportation and logistics hub at the site.

Bayou Phoenix had been the choice of a vocal group of residents in New Orleans East.

“This is a huge win for our city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

We’re going to get a win-win. Two major projects for New Orleans East.”

Cantrell said the city would have a development team that will work with Kiernan West on its project and that the city will be partners in both projects.

“But there have been no financial commitments from the city just yet,” she said.

The former Six Flags park has sat defunct, save for the odd movie shoot that was done at the scene of the abandoned theme park, since Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans East.