96 of 99 drainage pumps ready for Thursday rainfall

NEW ORLEANS — With potential flash flooding, parts of Southeast Louisiana are under a flood watch that will last through mid-morning. The City of New Orleans lifted parking restrictions to allow for neutral ground parking from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Sewerage and Water Board spokesperson said ‘we are looking good’ regarding working pumps and turbines.
96 of 99 major drainage pumps are available for use. Pumps at Metairie Road, Lower Coast Algiers, and near Tall Timbers in Algiers are out. The S&WB spokesperson does not believe those outages will create problems thanks to other working pumps nearby.
Turbines 4, 5, and 6 are available for use. Turbine 1 is out of service due to vibration issues. EMDs 2, 3,4, and 5 are available for emergency use if needed. Those generators are used as backup power sources. EMD 1 is out of service as it undergoes upgrades.
Holy Ground Irish Pub employee, Ronnie Wesley was busy Wednesday sweeping up piles of leaves to make sure the drains out front are clear. The area in Mid-City can be prone to some street flooding.
“If it rains hard this whole street floods. This whole street floods all the way up. We done see garbage cans just float,” Wesley said.
S&WB said the city’s drainage pumps can handle an inch of water in the first hour of operation, then pump out an additional half-inch per hour.