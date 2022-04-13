96 of 99 drainage pumps ready for Thursday rainfall

The Sewerage and Water Board spokesperson said ‘we are looking good’ regarding working pumps and turbines.

NEW ORLEANS — With potential flash flooding, parts of Southeast Louisiana are under a flood watch that will last through mid-morning. The City of New Orleans lifted parking restrictions to allow for neutral ground parking from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

96 of 99 major drainage pumps are available for use. Pumps at Metairie Road, Lower Coast Algiers, and near Tall Timbers in Algiers are out. The S&WB spokesperson does not believe those outages will create problems thanks to other working pumps nearby.

Turbines 4, 5, and 6 are available for use. Turbine 1 is out of service due to vibration issues. EMDs 2, 3,4, and 5 are available for emergency use if needed. Those generators are used as backup power sources. EMD 1 is out of service as it undergoes upgrades.

Major Drainage Pumps Status:

🌧 96 of 99 major drainage pumps available for use



Three drainage pumps out:

DPS 6 at Metairie Road: 1 of 15 drainage pumps out

DPS 11 in Lower Coast Algiers: 1 of 4 drainage pumps out

— SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) April 13, 2022

Holy Ground Irish Pub employee, Ronnie Wesley was busy Wednesday sweeping up piles of leaves to make sure the drains out front are clear. The area in Mid-City can be prone to some street flooding.

“If it rains hard this whole street floods. This whole street floods all the way up. We done see garbage cans just float,” Wesley said.