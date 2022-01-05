'We both lost' - Woman commiserates with mother of her son's killer, uses pain to help others

“When I look at his mother that was in the courthouse, I felt all her pain. Only difference is I go to the graveyard and she goes to the jailhouse."

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, May 1 marks 10 years since a 29-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed in New Orleans. To commemorate the day, his mother cooked meals for those in need at an underpass.

“Because it’s 10 years, I’m doing steaks because my son loved steaks,” said Kerri Stewart-Daniel.

Her son is the reason she served the homeless community near Oretha Castle Haley Blvd Sunday.

“My son was murdered in 2012 and I didn’t want to be angry and God gave me the vision to start this ministry.

Her son, Kevin Stewart, was shot to death May 1, 2012.

“He was a young man who loved the Lord. Loved his family, his wife, his kids, just was a sweet soul,” Stewart-Daniel said.

Stewart was living in Seattle with his wife and two kids, ages 4 and 6 at the time, but was in New Orleans to serve as a pallbearer in a Navy friend’s funeral. News reports from that time show he was shot more than a dozen times at 1:30 in the afternoon in the St. Claude area after stopping at a corner store.

Michael Matthews, 19 at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015.

“I pray for him every night,” Stewart-Daniel said. “Don’t know my child, never met him. They said it was mistaken identity.”



Matthews was sentenced to 40 years for killing Stewart.



“When I look at his mother that was in the courthouse, I felt all her pain. Only difference is I go to the graveyard and she goes to the jailhouse, but none of us won. We both lost. We lost two young black males at the end of the day. Nobody win. Nobody win,” Stewart-Daniel said.

Through her unimaginable pain, Pain to Purpose Ministry was formed.

”I can remember the conversation my son had with me. He said, ‘mom you know you can cook, you ought to do this.’ So when he was murdered, I could hear him in my head,” Stewart-Daniel said.



She uses her passion for cooking to serve those who need a warm meal.

“Because once upon a time my family was homeless. My son was homeless because he was battling some things,” she said.



She cooks hundreds of meals and serves them at an underpass near the New Orleans Mission once a month. It’s always a full course meal with dessert.



“I don’t feed them nothing I’m not going to eat,” she said.

Her mission and faith have helped her extend forgiveness and compassion to her son's killer.