'We don't feel heard' | New Orleans youth want to be a part of the solution

NEW ORLEANS — If you want to see the future of New Orleans, you don't have to look far.

The city's teenagers are dealing with the same problems as the rest of us, but their voices are usually ignored when it comes to the search for solutions.

That's why Dancing Grounds and the New Orleans Youth Alliance organized the NOLA Youth Town Hall this weekend.

It was a chance for the teenagers in our city to talk about their problems and advocate for themselves.

"I'm urging adults to really listen to young people," Chanice Holmes with Dancing Grounds said. "We're not actually listening. We're dismissing what youth are asking us to hear. And I think they want to be included."

We took Holmes' advice and let teenagers in attendance talk about what's on their minds. Here's what they had to say:

Bailee Meredith/ 14-years-old

"We're scared. I just want to say that we're scared. And that's why I think that some kids are just not going to school ... People really need to understand that people are scared, were terrified ... we're scared to go outside to go outside the house to walk around. And that's what's causing all of this."

Joi Dupard/ 14-years-old

"Kids don't have enough chances to get what's in out of their head. And they get it out in a different way, ending up doing something that they really regret. And I feel like it would help a lot just to have a space for us to advocate for ourselves. So we don't have to go out and do all this extra stuff that could really end up ruining our lives."

Zion Crawford/ 13-years-old

"I would like to be able to have safer places for everyone to be. Because eventually, we're gonna have a next generation, we're gonna have kids, and I want them to have a safer community than we grew up in."

