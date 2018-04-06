NEW ORLEANS -- It's hard to drive anywhere in New Orleans and not see at least one of the new flashy crime cameras.

Eyewitness News found a double-camera on North Carrollton, three within blocks of each other near Washington and Broad even one protecting the dead outside a cemetery in Treme.

But, there are none in the Palm Air subdivision in the Hollygrove neighborhood, just off of Airline Highway near the Orleans-Jefferson parish line.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, reached out to the City and NOPD requesting a crime camera.

"I see crime happening off of Airline all the time behind the convenience store, by the London Lodge (Motel), between prostitution and drug interactions," she said. "You can tell what's happening."

This gas station in the 9200 block of Airline has been the scene of armed robberies in recent years, a murder last September and a shooting just last month.

Connie Brown visits his 90-year-old uncle every day. The uncle lives around the corner of the gas station.

Brown is urging the City to install a crime camera in Palm Air.

"What it can at least do is give us some kind of protection, if anything go down, at least we'll be able to know what is what, you know," Brown said. "We need them."

So far, the City has installed about 250 cameras. The cameras are tied into a real time monitoring center.

The NOPD sent a statement to WWL-TV about the placement of cameras.

"As the deployment and location of cameras is a tactical decision, NOPD does not publicly discuss specific locations that may or may not be under consideration. however, citizen input in this process is always welcome," NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said.

The NOPD could not immediately say how many crimes have been solved by the cameras.

But in February an eye in the sky captured a shooting in the Fair Grounds neighborhood.

Back in Palm Air, Brown has a spot picked out for a new crime camera.

"Right down the street would be just fine, " Brown said.

A spokeswoman for the City said Mayor LaToya Cantrell is committed to the crime camera program which started earlier this year under then Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Press Secretary LaTonya Norton said: "(The mayor) is working with the NOPD to make sure officers have the tools they need to keep the people of New Orleans safe. She believes the Real Time Crime Center and the camera system are a valuable part of the larger effort."

