'We paid for it. They need to come and pick it up' | Trash piling up in 7th Ward

Seventh Ward neighbors hope the change in city garbage contractor will be for the better.

NEW ORLEANS — With less than two months left on its New Orleans sanitation contract, Metro Service Group is once again having difficulty picking up trash on time.

Tuesday, overflowing garbage cans, piles of trash bags and boxes sat on curbs in front of people’s homes over a large section of the city’s Seventh Ward.

Harold Richardson on N. Tonti told WWL-TV, his trash hasn’t been picked up in two weeks.

“We’re supposed to have trash collection on Mondays,” Richardson said. “Today is Tuesday. You can see the trash. They didn’t pick it up last Monday, nor the previous Monday.”

Down the block, Joanne Williams complained that the garbage is starting to smell.

“It’s horrible and the smell is the worst,” Williams said. “They need to come out and pick up this trash. We paid for it. They need to come and pick it up.”

The city rebid the garbage contract after Metro couldn’t keep up with its routes during the pandemic, especially after Hurricane Ida last August. Metro’s service area includes most of the city north of I-10, from the Jefferson Parish line through New Orleans East.

IV Waste, owned by businessman Sidney Torres, is set to take over much of that route on Nov. 7. The company is already picking up in some areas as one of the emergency contractors the city brought in to help when Metro fell behind.

“IV or whoever is going to take the contract, we’re going to watch you and we’re going to see if there’s any improvement and we’ll let you know,” Richardson said.

Last month, Torres told WWL-TV, he knows IV Waste has a lot to prove to restore customer confidence.

“We will pick it up on the day that it’s supposed to be picked up,” he said. “It is a lot of pressure and I’m not going to tell you I haven’t thought about it a lot and think about it every day.”

Trash is piling up in a large swath of the Seventh Ward. Neighbors tell us Metro Disposal hasn't picked up their garbage in two weeks and counting. IV Waste taking over the trash contract here in Nov.

In the meantime, Seventh Ward neighbors are demanding their trash be picked up.

“Let this be a notice, we’ve been out here two weeks.,” Richardson said. “Send your trucks out here today, please.”

“We’re just tired of waiting for the trash to be picked up,” Williams said. “We’re tired of the stench. We’re tired of all of this.”

A second company, Waste Pro, will be picking up in New Orleans East and the Lower Ninth Ward. The new contracts call for once-a-week trash pickup with recycling.

Richard's Disposal currently picks up in Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods.