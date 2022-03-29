Wednesday at the Square cancelled due to severe weather

Wednesday at the Square will return on April 6 with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Daria & the Hipdrops.

NEW ORLEANS — The March 30 Wednesday at the Square concert in New Orleans has been cancelled ahead of the severe weather forecast for Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Young Leadership Council, a make-up concert will be scheduled for May 25 with entertainment to be announced later.

Wednesday at the Square will return on April 6 with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Daria & the Hipdrops.

"Unfortunately, tomorrow's forecast calls for heavy storm activity, including high winds," said Graham Williams, Wednesday at the Square Co-Chair and YLC Board Member. "With the safety of our attendees, vendors and team members in mind, we've made the difficult call to cancel tomorrow's concert and utilize our May 25 rain date."

All areas south of Lake Pontchartrain are under a level 3 risk for severe weather while the Northshore and southern Mississippi are under a level 4 risk. That puts the entire WWL-TV viewing area at risk for stronger, long-tracked tornadoes.