NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Weekend memorial services have been scheduled in New Orleans for singer and musician Malcom "Mac" Rebennack Jr., better known by his Voodoo-inspired stage name, Dr. John.

Rebennack, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died June 6 at age 77. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival says memorial services are set for Saturday at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown New Orleans. Public visitation starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m.

A service running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orpheum will be invitation only but will be broadcast on WWOZ FM. There was no immediate word on any music and entertainment stars who might attend.

That will be followed by a public "second line parade" that will begin at the theater.

MAC REBENNACK MEMORIAL EVENTS

Saturday, June 22, 2019

PUBLIC VISITATION Orpheum Theater 7:00 – 10:30 AM

PRIVATE MEMORIAL To be broadcast live on WWOZ FM from 1:00 – 3:00 PM Orpheum Theater Invitation Only

PUBLIC SECOND LINE Begins at Orpheum Theater 3:00 PM

Dr. John, the legendary Night Tripper, passed away at the age of 77. He was working on one final album, which is expected to be released soon. John represented New Orleans music with a style that mixed funk, jazz, rock and soulful music.

