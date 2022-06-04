Westbank Expressway westbound to be closed through Monday morning

The bridge will reopen Monday at 5 a.m..

NEW ORLEANS — The westbound Westbank Expressway, coming from the Crescent City Connection Bridge, will be closed at the General De Gaulle Drive overpass from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

Exit 9B (to General De Gaulle Drive) and Exit 9A (to Terry Parkway/Frontage Road) will remain open.

During the closure, crews will work to level the approach to the elevated expressway.