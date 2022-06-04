Westbank Expressway westbound to be closed through Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The westbound Westbank Expressway, coming from the Crescent City Connection Bridge, will be closed at the General De Gaulle Drive overpass from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6.
Exit 9B (to General De Gaulle Drive) and Exit 9A (to Terry Parkway/Frontage Road) will remain open.
During the closure, crews will work to level the approach to the elevated expressway.
A suggested alternate route to access the Westbank would be the Huey P. Long Bridge, as well as the Terry Parkway, Frontage Road Exit to access General De Gaulle Drive east and the ground level Westbank Expressway.