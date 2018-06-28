NEW ORLEANS - The Westboro Baptist Church is planning three different protests across the New Orleans area Thursday.

In a news release, the Westboro Baptist Church said the first of three protests will begin protesting at 7:30 a.m. outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center where the National Alliance on Mental Illness Conference is being held.

The church then plans to move to Loyola University to preach against "sins and sinful teaching" that happens on campus from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The final protest will be outside Herzing University at 11:15 a.m.

The Maroon, Loyola's student newspaper, reported that the school sent emails to students condemning the protests.

“Loyola University New Orleans condemns any and all forms of hatred and bigotry. The safety and well-being of our community are always our primary concerns, and while such events are generally managed without incident, both LUPD and NOPD will be present during the planned protest,” Director of Public Safety Todd Warren wrote.

The Maroon reported that Warren discouraged students from posting about the protests on social media because it “merely advances their publicity-seeking agenda.”

Despite Warren’s warnings, a counter-protest event called “Loyola Westboro Baptist Protest Tailgate” was created on Facebook. Event organizers said the goal of the event is “a cheerful celebration of equality, tolerance and personal freedom.”

READ MORE: Counter-protests planned for Westboro Baptist Church's picket of Loyola

The Westboro Baptist Church has gained nationwide attention for its inflammatory protests including at the funerals of fallen service members.

The Westboro Baptist Church was founded in 1955 by Fred Phelps. The church’s estimated membership is about 70, mostly consisting of Phelps’ family members.

Phelps was a 1964 graduate of Washburn University School of Law. For many years, Phelps successfully defended black plaintiffs in discrimination cases before he was disbarred in 1979 in Kansas for professional misconduct.

In 1991, Phelps began holding protests convinced the United States was cursed for being tolerant of homosexuality. His group argued that God’s retribution is evident by the number of U.S. servicemembers killed.

Phelps died in 2014.

According to the church’s website, the group has visited 1,022 cities and hosted more than 62,000 pickets. One of the church’s followers says the group spends up to $250,000 a year on picketing.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the church, based in Topeka, Kansas, as a hate group that is known for harsh anti-gay beliefs and crude signs.

"Westboro Baptist Church is arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America," the SPLC says.

The Westboro Baptist Church is not affiliated with any Baptist denomination. Many other Baptist conventions, including the Baptist World Alliance and Southern Baptist Convention, have denounced the group.

In 2011, several petitions spread online garnering more than 700,000 signatures to get the White House to label the church as a hate group and revoke its tax-exempt status. President Barack Obama said he could not fulfill the request but called the church’s actions reprehensible.

© 2018 WWL