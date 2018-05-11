NEW ORLEANS -- Some polling places have moved in Orleans Parish due to construction or school.
Below are the polling place that have been changed in Orleans Parish:
Ward: 4
Precinct: 3
Change from: Success College Prep (Albert Wicker Literacy Academy), 2011 Bienville Street
Change to: Phillis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine Street
Reason: Building Demoltion/OPSB
Ward: 5
Precinct: 7
Change from: Success College Prep (Albert Wicker Literacy Academy), 2011 Bienville Street
Change to: Phillis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine Street
Reason: Building Demoltion/OPSB
Ward: 5
Precinct: 8
Change from: Success College Prep (Albert Wicker Literacy Academy), 2011 Bienville Street
Change to: Phillis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine Street
Reason: Building Demoltion/OPSB
Ward: 7
Precinct: 4
Change from: McDonogh #35 School, 1331 Kerlerec St.
Change to: Joseph S. Clark Prep School, 1301 N. Derbigny St.
Reason: Location Request/ OPSB
Ward: 7
Precinct: 5
Change from: McDonogh #35 School, 1331 Kerlerec St.
Change to: Joseph S. Clark Prep School, 1301 N. Derbigny St.
Reason: Location Request/ OPSB
Ward: 7
Precinct: 6
Change from: McDonogh #35 School, 1331 Kerlerec St.
Change to: Joseph S. Clark Prep School, 1301 N. Derbigny St.
Reason: Location Request/ OPSB
Ward: 14
Precinct: 21
Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.
Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.
Reason: Location Request/OPSB
Ward: 14
Precinct: 24A
Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.
Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.
Reason: Location Request/OPSB
Ward: 14
Precinct: 25
Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.
Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.
Reason: Location Request/OPSB
Ward: 16
Precinct: 7
Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.
Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.
Reason: Location Request/OPSB
Ward: 16
Precinct: 8
Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.
Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.
Reason: Location Request/OPSB
Ward: 16
Precinct: 9
Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.
Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.
Reason: Location Request/OPSB