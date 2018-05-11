NEW ORLEANS -- Some polling places have moved in Orleans Parish due to construction or school.

For a sample ballot for your voting precinct, or to find out what is on your ballot click here for information from the Secretary of State's office.

Below are the polling place that have been changed in Orleans Parish:

Ward: 4

Precinct: 3

Change from: Success College Prep (Albert Wicker Literacy Academy), 2011 Bienville Street

Change to: Phillis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine Street

Reason: Building Demoltion/OPSB

Ward: 5

Precinct: 7

Change from: Success College Prep (Albert Wicker Literacy Academy), 2011 Bienville Street

Change to: Phillis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine Street

Reason: Building Demoltion/OPSB

Ward: 5

Precinct: 8

Change from: Success College Prep (Albert Wicker Literacy Academy), 2011 Bienville Street

Change to: Phillis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine Street

Reason: Building Demoltion/OPSB

Ward: 7

Precinct: 4

Change from: McDonogh #35 School, 1331 Kerlerec St.

Change to: Joseph S. Clark Prep School, 1301 N. Derbigny St.

Reason: Location Request/ OPSB

Ward: 7

Precinct: 5

Change from: McDonogh #35 School, 1331 Kerlerec St.

Change to: Joseph S. Clark Prep School, 1301 N. Derbigny St.

Reason: Location Request/ OPSB

Ward: 7

Precinct: 6

Change from: McDonogh #35 School, 1331 Kerlerec St.

Change to: Joseph S. Clark Prep School, 1301 N. Derbigny St.

Reason: Location Request/ OPSB

Ward: 14

Precinct: 21

Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.

Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.

Reason: Location Request/OPSB

Ward: 14

Precinct: 24A

Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.

Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.

Reason: Location Request/OPSB

Ward: 14

Precinct: 25

Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.

Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.

Reason: Location Request/OPSB

Ward: 16

Precinct: 7

Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.

Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.

Reason: Location Request/OPSB

Ward: 16

Precinct: 8

Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.

Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.

Reason: Location Request/OPSB

Ward: 16

Precinct: 9

Change from: Lafayette Middle School, 2727 S. Carrollton Ave.

Change to: St. Rita's Catholic School, 65 Fountainebleaus St.

Reason: Location Request/OPSB

