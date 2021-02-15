What to do before, during and after freeze to take care of home

SWBNO needs power to operate pumps that bring drinking water to you from our Carrollton Water Plant. With two of our major turbines out of service for repairs, we do not have enough redundant or “extra” power to operate the system if a piece of equipment goes down. Thanks to our partners at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP), we now have two additional generators that will give us an added 4 MW of power. While this adds some redundancy, it is still not enough to put us in a completely comfortable position regarding power.