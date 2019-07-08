NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council is expecting a lengthy and contentious debate Thursday as it takes up a sweeping new set of regulations to govern short-term rentals.

Many competing interests have been lobbying council members – both openly and behind-the-scenes – as they prepare to update an ordinance that was first adopted in 2016.

While the original rules have been tweaked several times, many property owners say City Hall’s oversight is too permissive, allowing neighborhoods such as Treme and Bywater to be saturated with rentals, eroding the residential character of some historic areas.

Opposition to short-term rentals including some major players in the hotel industry, as well as city’s preservationist activists.

But there is also support for short-term rentals from property owners seeking to make extra money, as well as major rental operators such as Airbnb and VRBO.

Current rules prohibit STRs in the French Quarter, except for a small strip designated as an entertainment district along Bourbon Street. The new rules would formally block short-term rentals in the Garden District.

Another measure on the table would permanently prohibit short-term rentals of entire homes in residential neighborhoods. Under the new ordinance, STRs would be restricted to properties where an owner lives and carries a homestead exemption.

Perhaps the biggest issue facing the city is enforcement of the rules. Some people have estimated that as many as 5,000 rentals are operating illegally, without getting inspected, paying fees or obtaining the required city permits. About 2,300 properties currently hold city permits.

For existing operators, there also are proposed changes in the fee structure. Annual fees for a residential STR would increase from $50 to $500 to $250 to $500. The proposed annual fee for commercial properties is $5,000.

The council meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.