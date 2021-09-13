What’s Entergy’s plan as Nicholas approaches?

Entergy says they’re optimistic, but ready should the storm cause more power outages.

NEW ORLEANS — As crews work day in and day out to turn the lights back on, rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas is on its way. But what does that mean for their progress? Will our area see more downed trees on powerlines?

Sandra Diggs-Miller, the VP of Customer Service for Entergy New Orleans, says she’s optimistic

“The good thing is our resources are still here helping us in the state because of Ida, so I think that was the one thing that was more of a relief for me, knowing that we don’t have to call all those crews back into the state,” she said.

In terms of a plan on how to deal with potentially more outages, Diggs-Miller says it all depends.

“It’s a constant daily review of where all resources are, who is impacted, and how quickly we can get the power on,” she said.

But in terms of trees that could fall, Stosh Kozlowski, who’s a partner at Benton Tree Service, says he’s hopeful that the trees will hold up. He says many species of trees are meant for these conditions.

“Back-to-back storms are always a problem and you know, you kind of bite your nails a little bit and hope that everything kind of turns out well,” Kozlowski said.