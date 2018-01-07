NEW ORLEANS -- What's that smell? Residents in Bayou St. John are complaining of a smell they say gives them headaches, and makes them want to stay indoors.

It's down a street in one of the most highly desirable neighborhoods in the city, Bayou St. John.

"I cannot come up from the beginning of Orleans and Taft," Julie Redden said.

But on this 800 block of Taft, something stinks.

"Cause the smell is so bad there, it's like a wall."

Neighbors say a smelly odor has been wafting out of this drain for around 2 years.

An estimated 30 families live on the block, Toni McCormick and Julie Redden have two of them.

"It smells like all the port-o-lets at Jazz Fest dumped into one pile together," Toni McCormick said.

In a recent email to a neighbor, New Orleans Acting Public Works Director Warren Jones explains, the odor is, "Likely caused by what's called a "cross-connection" between the water and sewer lines."

He goes on to say, "In NOLA we have a so-called "separate" system with dedicated lines for water and sewer respectively. But occasionally a paving or drainage contractor will inadvertently make a cross-connection."

"It's the kind of smell that makes you sick, nauseated right away, makes you scared right away," Redden described to Eyewitness News.

Toni McCormick says at one point the city promised a full reconstruction of the street in 2017. But the latest response pushes that back to 2019. Jones wrote in an email to McCormick, "I understand that it's difficult to remain patient after years of seeming neglect, but one year is not very long to wait for repairs that will have a useful life of 75-100 years."

Patience is wearing thin, McCormick thinks at this point, it's criminal to expose people to potential biotoxins from the stench.

"In fact last fall we hammered on the DEQ enough that they came out and did a smoke test."

DEQ replied to another neighbor that a line replacement was "warranted, and repairs were needed just to investigate further, they explained, "Exposing the first connection will gives us insight into the configurations of the house connections."

"It has affected by energy level, my immune system, there's absolutly no doubt," Redden said.

Neighbors we talked with want a more immediate solution, worried another year, will make conditions and their health worse.

Eyewitness News took the neighbors’ complains to the city, and a spokesperson acknowledged our inquiry, but have yet to give us a full response.

