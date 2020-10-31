When will my power come back? Entergy gives estimates for each neighborhood

Some outages could last late into next week.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy has set estimates for when cities and specific neighborhoods in Southeast Louisiana will have their power restored after Hurricane Zeta.

Hurricane Zeta knocked out power for nearly 500,000 customers in Louisiana at the outage's peak. As f or Friday night, crews have restored power to about 245,000 of them.

Here is the list of estimates put out by Entergy, organized by parish:

Parish Restoration Information as of Friday Night



Jefferson Parish

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown) - Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1. Metairie - Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1. Metairie - David Dr. to Cleary Ave/North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

David Dr. to Cleary Ave/North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2. Jefferson - Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2. Avondale: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2. Bridge City: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2. Waggaman: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3. Gretna: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Harvey: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Marrero: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Terrytown: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Westwego: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Lafourche Parish

Estimated restoration times: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Orleans Parish

7th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Broadmoor: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1 Broadmoor includes areas in and around Broadmoor and Fontainbleu.

The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1 Broadmoor includes areas in and around Broadmoor and Fontainbleu. Bywater: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Bywater includes areas in and around Bywater, Marigny, and St. Claude.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Bywater includes areas in and around Bywater, Marigny, and St. Claude. Carrollton: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Carrollton includes areas in and around East Carrollton, Leonidas, Hollygrove Dixon, Gert Town, Black Pearl.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Carrollton includes areas in and around East Carrollton, Leonidas, Hollygrove Dixon, Gert Town, Black Pearl. Central Business District: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored. Central City: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Central City includes areas in and around Central City, BW Cooper, Milan, and Ferret.

The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Central City includes areas in and around Central City, BW Cooper, Milan, and Ferret. Desire: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Desire includes areas in and around Desire and Florida.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Desire includes areas in and around Desire and Florida. New Orleans East: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. East Orleans includes areas in and around Pines Village, Plum Orchard, Read Blvd. East and West, and Lake Forest.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. East Orleans includes areas in and around Pines Village, Plum Orchard, Read Blvd. East and West, and Lake Forest. French Quarter: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored. Garden District: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Garden District includes areas in and around Touro, Irish Channel, Lower Garden District, St Thomas.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Garden District includes areas in and around Touro, Irish Channel, Lower Garden District, St Thomas. Gentilly: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Gentilly includes areas in and around Fairgrounds, St Bernard, Dillard, Filmore, St Anthony, Milneberg, Gentilly Terrace.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Gentilly includes areas in and around Fairgrounds, St Bernard, Dillard, Filmore, St Anthony, Milneberg, Gentilly Terrace. Lake Vista: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lakeshore: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lakeview: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lakeview includes areas in and around West End, Lakewood, Navarre.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lakeview includes areas in and around West End, Lakewood, Navarre. Little Woods: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lower 9th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lower 9th ward includes areas in and around Lower 9th ward and Holy Cross.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lower 9th ward includes areas in and around Lower 9th ward and Holy Cross. Mid-City/City Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Mid-City includes areas in and around Mid-City and Bayou St John neighborhoods.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Mid-City includes areas in and around Mid-City and Bayou St John neighborhoods. Ponchatrain Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. St Roch: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Treme: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Treme includes areas in and around Treme and Iberville

The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Treme includes areas in and around Treme and Iberville Uptown: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Uptown includes areas in and around Uptown, Audubon, and Riverside neighborhoods

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Uptown includes areas in and around Uptown, Audubon, and Riverside neighborhoods Venetian Isles: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Village De L’est: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Algiers Point: The majority of customers will be restored Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers will be restored Sunday, November 1. Aurora: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31. Cut Off: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30. English Turn: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30. Lakewood Estates: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31. Lower Coast: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31. McCleandonville: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31. Park Timbers: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31. Real Timbers: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30. Tall Timbers: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30. Walnut Bend: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Plaquemines Parish

Estimated restoration times: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3, with the exception Myrtle Grove to Pointe A Lahache.

Belle Chase: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Bernard Parish

Meraux: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2. Violet: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2. Arabi: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4. Chalmette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4. Poydras: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, November 5.

Braithwaite: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible. Pointe A Lahache: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible. Lower St. Bernard: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Charles Parish

Ama: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Luling: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31. Boutte: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31. Paradis: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31. New Sarpy: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Destrehan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Saint Rose: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

Terrebonne Parish