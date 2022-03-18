x
Orleans

Where and when to see the New Orleans Italian-American St. Joseph's Parade

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Canal and Chartres, then winds it's way through the French Quarter.

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Joseph's Society will celebrate St. Joseph's day with a parade through the French Quarter.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Canal and Chartres, then winds it's way through the French Quarter. This year's parade features 16 floats, nine marching bands and plenty of marchers in tuxedos!

The parade returns this year after COVID-19 cancelled what would have been the 50th annual St. Joseph's day parade in 2020 and 2021.

