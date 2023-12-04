Where can you attend NOPD Consent Decree meetings?

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD provided a list in a press release of Consent Decree meetings that are open to the public.
The list is as follows, per their press release:
Wednesday April 19 Seventh District
6pm-8pm Youth Empowerment Center 12000 Hayne Blvd.
Thursday April 20 Fourth District
4pm-6pm Algiers Public Library 3014 Holiday Dr.
Saturday April 22 First District
11am-1pm Sojourner Truth Community Ctr. 2200 Lafitte Ave.
Saturday April 22 Fifth District
2pm-4pm 5th District Station 3900 N. Claiborne Ave.
Monday April 24 Second District
6pm-8pm City of Love Church 8601 Palmetto St.
Tuesday April 25 Eighth District
6pm-8pm 8th District Station 334 Royal St.
Wednesday April 26 Sixth District
6pm-8pm Booker T Washington Auditorium 1201 S. Roman St.
Thursday April 27 Third District
5pm-7pm Hynes Charter School 990 Harrison Ave. *Entrance on Orleans & French Street
