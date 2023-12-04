x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

Where can you attend NOPD Consent Decree meetings?

The NOPD provided a list of where you can attend Consent Decree meetings.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD provided a list in a press release of Consent Decree meetings that are open to the public.

The list is as follows, per their press release: 

Wednesday April 19   Seventh District

6pm-8pm   Youth Empowerment Center   12000 Hayne Blvd.

 

Thursday April 20   Fourth District

4pm-6pm   Algiers Public Library   3014 Holiday Dr.

 

Saturday April 22   First District

11am-1pm   Sojourner Truth Community Ctr.  2200 Lafitte Ave.

 

Saturday April 22   Fifth District

2pm-4pm   5th District Station   3900 N. Claiborne Ave.

 

Monday April 24    Second District

6pm-8pm   City of Love Church   8601 Palmetto St.

 

Tuesday April 25   Eighth District

6pm-8pm    8th District Station   334 Royal St.

 

Wednesday April 26   Sixth District

6pm-8pm   Booker T Washington Auditorium   1201 S. Roman St.

 

Thursday April 27   Third District

5pm-7pm   Hynes Charter School   990 Harrison Ave. *Entrance on Orleans & French Street

Related Articles


Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Before You Leave, Check This Out