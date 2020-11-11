Where entertainers can and can't perform under New Orleans' new guidelines

Live music, plays, comedy, DJs, burlesque, drag and other forms of live entertainment will be allowed in indoor and outdoor venues.

NEW ORLEANS — Live entertainment is returning to New Orleans, but it won't be what you're used to.

New Orleans is updating its permit policy for live entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new permitting process allowed for indoor and outdoor performances under specific conditions and with a proper permit. However, it's still a far cry from pre-COVID New Orleans.

"My administration has worked closely with the leaders of New Orleans’ cultural economy throughout the pandemic to find creative ways to safely provide the entertainment that is our lifeblood," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "That's why we are excited to launch a permitting process — developed in collaboration with our cultural community — to simplify live entertainment planning for performers and venues.”

Live music, plays, comedy, DJs, burlesque, drag and other forms of live entertainment will be allowed in indoor and outdoor settings with specific permits. However, live entertainment will still not be allowed in bars or breweries.

Here's what kind of shows are eligible for a permit and how to get one:

Permit Types

All live entertainment in Orleans Parish requires a COVID-19 Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration.

Special Event Permit

A Special Event Permit is needed when hosting a one-time, occasional event, or for outdoor live entertainment. This permit will ask for the traditional special event details and an additional COVID-19 form. Examples of events requiring this permit type include:

Front porch concert at your home

Wedding with live entertainment (if not held at a reception hall)

Drive-in concert or movie at a park

A bar that will have a band nightly in their enclosed outdoor courtyard

Apply for a Special Event Permit via the One Stop App.

Certificate of Registration

A Certificate of Registration is needed when a business with a Mayoralty Live Entertainment Permit is going to regularly have live entertainment. The performance must be set up in the same manner every time. Examples of events requiring this permit type include:

A restaurant that will have a weekly musical performance, like a Sunday brunch

A reception hall that regularly hosts weddings or funerals

An adult live entertainment performance venue (must follow specific rules as written in the COVID-19 reopening guidelines for Phase 3.3)

Apply for a Certificate of Registration via the One Stop App.

Live Entertainment Rules

The following safety guidelines are required during permitted live entertainment:

Rules for Dancing

Dance clubs or un-organized dancing (like dancing at a wedding) are not allowed.

Dance performances and recitals on a stage are allowed with a special event. permit; however, dancing with partners is not allowed.

Dance for exercise is allowed following the rules for gyms.

Rules For Musical Acts, Theatrical Play Or Act, Comedians, Magic, DJ, Burlesque and Drag

Performers must be six feet from each other and six feet from the audience.

Performers must wear masks unless actively singing, lip-syncing, speaking, or using a wind-blown instrument in the performance.

Singing, karaoke, and wind-blow instruments are not allowed indoors.

Additional information is available at ready.nola.gov/livemusic.

