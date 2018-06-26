NEW ORLEANS -- Where's my ride?

That's the question the RTA will answer with its new app that will track buses and streetcars in real time.

RTA's new GoMobile app is available now as a "soft launch" and will be fully functional on July 1, giving riders the ability to track buses and streetcars, buy all fare types, find the best routes to any location and see all service alerts and stoppages on their cellphone.

The RTA GoMobile app will be available in the App Store and Google Play for iPhone and Android devices.

© 2018 WWL