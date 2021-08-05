White Linen Night block party canceled due to surging COVID cases

People will still be allowed to walk through the art galleries, but masks will be required.

NEW ORLEANS — The White Linen Night block party has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns as new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise all over Louisiana.

The block party is canceled, but the galleries will remain open, according to New Orleans Arts District Association President Leslie-Claire Spillman.

Spillman said the Arts District made the decision after urging from the City.

