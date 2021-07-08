White Linen Night returned to NOLA but with a few changes

The center had to refund 40 percent of the tickets sold for the late night portion of the festival.

NEW ORLEANS — On the first Saturday of August, Julia street is usually filled with people in white linen. But, this year was a little bit different.

"We wanted to have a safe environment," said Laura Tennyson, Contemporary Arts Center.

The Arts Center is often one of the last art stops on White Linen Night, a night where people don their best white linen and enjoy art galleries in New Orleans' Warehouse District.

But, as the week leading up to the festival drew near and COVID cases continued to rise, the Arts Center made the decision to end the night early.

"That was a little hard to do," Tennyson said.

The event was sold out.

The center had to refund 40 percent of the tickets sold for the late-night portion of the festival.

But those who stopped by witnessed the work of Dr. David Robinson-Morris and 36 gulf south artists.

"It's really like an incredible survey of all of these different experiences all over the Gulf South of health and wellness," said CA program director, Jen Davis.

Dozens of people wandered in and out.

"We found out that some of the things were canceled but we said 'we're still going to go and participate and support," said Demetra Lawrence, who attended the festival in her best white linen with her husband, Curtis.

"It's been great. But, ah it's so quiet," said Sterling Roberts, who said she'd been attending White Linen Night since she was a child and was used to seeing the White Linen Night Party take over Julia street.

But, due to safety concerns, The Arts District of New Orleans canceled the block party.

Festival attendees still had their pick of more than 23 art galleries to visit.

"People started really coming in after the heat stopped and we've had a steady crowd since then," said gallery owner, Jonathan Ferrara.

Ferrara's gallery is on Julia street. He said the night was different but it inched closer to the normalcy we're all yearning for.

"I think people are ready to try and get back to White Linen Night, as White Linen Night used to be and we're starting to slowly get there," he said.