NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison started his tenure under newly-elected Mayor Cantrell last May wondering if he would be retained.

With the surprise announcement Tuesday of his departure to become the police chief in Baltimore, everyone is now wondering who Cantrell will find to replace him.

“I hope that whatever the process that's chosen by the administration, I hope that it gives opportunity to some of the great leaders we do have presently here at the NOPD,” Council Chairman Jason Williams said.

With Harrison expected to leave for Maryland within the next two weeks, the administration has indicated it will name a replacement before that date.

Many questions remain: Will Harrison’s replacement carry the title of “interim chief?” Will the interim choice get an opportunity to win the job? Or will Mayor Cantrell launch a national search for a permanent replacement?

Several officials, including City Council President Jason Williams, believe that qualified candidates already work for the NOPD as top commanders under Harrison.

Some in-house names have already surfaced:

-- Paul Noel, deputy superintendent of field operations.

-- John Thomas, deputy superintendent of management services.

-- Shaun Ferguson, commander of the police training academy, a critical post under the ongoing federal consent decree.

Harrison is leaving on a high note, with response times improving, troop strength stabilizing, and crime edging downward, highlighted by the 2018 murder count, the lowest since 1971.

Some observers say Harrison’s successes makes a good case to promote from within. After all, Harrison was elevated as an “interim chief” to replace former Superintendent Ronal Serpas, until he proved himself enough for then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu to remove the interim label.

“I think the successes that Chief Harrison has had as chief of the department showed that maybe a national search isn't necessary,” said Donovan Livaccari, spokesman for the Fraternal Order of Police.

Another unanswered question is whether Harrison will have any input with the Cantrell administration about his replacement.

“Fifteen years ago, you didn't have the talent you have now,” said LSU criminologist Peter Scharf. “And much to Michael's credit, we have many qualified candidates now.”