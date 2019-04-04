Here is the list of people traveling with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to Cuba.

One of the people on the list, State Senator Karen Carter-Peterson Tweeted that she was not on the trip, as she was dining at a restaurant on Freret Street.

Great lunch today at #MintModern Vietnamese Cuisine on Freret Street in #NOLA While it’s not one of my favorite Cuban/Caribbean cuisines I would have had with @mayorcantrell this week in Cuba, its local, darn good and highly recommended! #lalege

Here is the list provided by the City of New Orleans, minus Peterson

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Geri Broussard Baloney - Broussard Baloney Law Firm

Jay. H. Banks - City Council

Artelia Bennett-Banks

Senator Wesley Bishop - State Senate

Cesar Burgos - Burgos and Associates

Alejandra Crisitna Burgos - City Land Properties LLC

Yesha Callahan - Writer

James Connick - Connick and Associates

Clifton Davis - City of New Orleans

Calvin Fayard - Fayard & Honeycutt

Frances Fayard - Audubon Nature Institute

Michelle Ganon - Port of New Orleans

Caroline Kirkendoll - Kirkendoll Management

Walt Leger Jr. - Legr & Shaw

Yolanda Page - Dillard University

Dr. Charles Reynold Verret - Xavier University

Karl Connor - CERVEAU

Monica McKay - Real Estate Consultant

Robert H. Tucker - Green Pastures Unlimited

Amy Rodenderger - City of New Orleans

Grant Hallmark - Political Consultant

Quentin Messer - New Orleans Business Alliance

Zella Palmer - Dillard University

Ronald Sholes - Retired Judge

Valerie Sholes - Real Estate Consultant

Daren Mire - Louisiana University System

Jewel Stafford - Education Consultant

Jennifer Avegno - City of New Orleans

Alea Cot - University of New Orleans