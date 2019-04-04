Here is the list of people traveling with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to Cuba.
One of the people on the list, State Senator Karen Carter-Peterson Tweeted that she was not on the trip, as she was dining at a restaurant on Freret Street.
Great lunch today at #MintModern Vietnamese Cuisine on Freret Street in #NOLA While it’s not one of my favorite Cuban/Caribbean cuisines I would have had with @mayorcantrell this week in Cuba, its local, darn good and highly recommended! #lalege
Here is the list provided by the City of New Orleans, minus Peterson
Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Geri Broussard Baloney - Broussard Baloney Law Firm
Jay. H. Banks - City Council
Artelia Bennett-Banks
Senator Wesley Bishop - State Senate
Cesar Burgos - Burgos and Associates
Alejandra Crisitna Burgos - City Land Properties LLC
Yesha Callahan - Writer
James Connick - Connick and Associates
Clifton Davis - City of New Orleans
Calvin Fayard - Fayard & Honeycutt
Frances Fayard - Audubon Nature Institute
Michelle Ganon - Port of New Orleans
Caroline Kirkendoll - Kirkendoll Management
Walt Leger Jr. - Legr & Shaw
Yolanda Page - Dillard University
Dr. Charles Reynold Verret - Xavier University
Karl Connor - CERVEAU
Monica McKay - Real Estate Consultant
Robert H. Tucker - Green Pastures Unlimited
Amy Rodenderger - City of New Orleans
Grant Hallmark - Political Consultant
Quentin Messer - New Orleans Business Alliance
Zella Palmer - Dillard University
Ronald Sholes - Retired Judge
Valerie Sholes - Real Estate Consultant
Daren Mire - Louisiana University System
Jewel Stafford - Education Consultant
Jennifer Avegno - City of New Orleans
Alea Cot - University of New Orleans