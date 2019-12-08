NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Attorney General William Barr will travel to New Orleans Monday.

Barr is scheduled to address the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police's 64th National Biennial Conference at 9 a.m. at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

More than 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference including police chiefs, administrators, sheriffs and other law enforcement departments across the country.

Organizers say the event represents 104 years of professional law enforcement experience for the oldest law enforcement labor organization in the United States. The national conference is held every two years.

Barr made headlines over the weekend following billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide while in federal custody. Barr said he was "appalled" to learn about Epstein's death and that it "raises serious questions that must be answered."

"In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death," Barr added.

RELATED: Attorney General William Barr, others 'appalled' by Jeffrey Epstein death