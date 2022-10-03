NOPD looking for missing man in New Orleans East

Wilmer Montoya has not been seen since September 30.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a missing man in the New Orleans East area, according to a press release.

Police said the person who reported 45-year-old Wilmer Montoya missing had not seen him since September 30 of this year.

Montoya was described by the NOPD as a Hispanic male who is 5'8", weighs 158 pounds, and has black hair.

The release said that Montoya is known to have no contact with the person who reported him missing from time to time.