Win your own porch concert while helping local musicians with 'Fest Fest'

NEW ORLEANS — A number of fall festivals have been canceled in the last few weeks due to a surge in COVID cases.

But, October will still be full of magic and music for lucky group of Louisiana residents thanks to the Krewe of Red Beans.

"We're recreating those festival gigs paying the musicians literally every penny they would have made," said Devin De Wulff, Krewe of Red Beans Founder.

The Fall festival cancellations have been and will be a big hit to local musicians.

"The musicians have lost about $2 million of gig money," De Wullf said.

"For me it was just a big disappointment," said Vanessa Neimann of Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue.

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue has performed in Jazz Fest every year since 2007, and French Quarter Fest for many years.

Though those festivals are canceled this year, Fest Fest is giving performers like her a chance to recoup the lost gig money.

"It's super exciting," Neimann said.

De Wullf is the genius behind Fest Fest, a surprise private pop up porch or front yard concert for hundreds of lucky Louisianans.

Everyone who donates to Fest Fest will be enter in a raffle to win a chance to host a Fest Fest show.

"If you live in New Orleans and you win the raffle, you can host a Fest Fest show. If you live out of state and you donate you win the raffle, you can gift it to a New Orleans health care worker," De Wullf said.

In two days, the Krewe has raised $49,000. The goal is to raise $2 million.

"So, we want people to keep donating and we will create as many gigs as we can," De Wullf said.

As of now, organizers have funded 30 performances, with 720 left.

"I've heard from people that this has uplifted their spirits, I've heard from musicians that it's a Godsend," De Wulff said.

For Niemann, her band, and many community members this gracious idea keeps the spirit of New Orleans alive, even during tough times.

"It feels like the community is coming together," Niemann said.

Performances will take place during Jazz Fest week, Oct. 7-17 at home around Orleans Parish.

Fest Fest performers include Big Freedia, Cha Wa, and Jon Gros, just to name a few.

Donations are required to enter the raffle.

Hosts of performances must be vaccinated, masks must be worn, and hosts must abide by capacity limits.