Winter weather causing shortages at stores, Popeyes

Business owners are working hard stocking shelves, and keeping them stocked

NEW ORLEANS — If you've been in stores in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, you may have noticed shelves are starting to look empty in spots. That's because wintry weather to our west and north are causing delays in shipments.

Sales at Harry's Ace Hardware have been booming.

"We obviously increase business during this time because New Orleans is not designed for cold," Scott Fox said.

Some items are selling out, but restocking them is proving to be a challenge.

"We're able to mostly remain in stock, heaters are hard to get," Fox said.

With snow and ice hitting parts of Texas and Louisiana, roads have shut down, which has put a hold on many shipments.

"Anything north of Baton Rouge, was just impacted so greatly with this bad weather," Joey Zuppardo said. "So, a lot of things are disrupted, and they'll stay that way through the weekend."

Joey Zuppardo, of Zuppardo's Family Supermarket, says the store was slammed Monday. Many shipments that were supposed to come Tuesday couldn't make it do to the weather. He's worked tirelessly since to make sure his shelves are stocked. However, keeping them that way is just as challenging.

"All my deliveries come from Houston," he said. "I had a whole truck cancel out of Houston; a whole truck full of merchandise cancelled."

The impacts can be seen all over. Employees at several different Popeyes told customers Thursday they were either out of boneless chicken breasts, or out of chicken entirely.

At Trader Joe's, one customer gave us these pictures showing empty shelves and freezers that would normally be full. Eyewitness News spoke with another customer who told us she was shocked to see it like that.

"Pretty much all the frozen food was gone, fresh veggies were gone," Trista Kramer said. "Even for hurricanes I haven't seen it that empty."

Until temperatures rise and conditions improve, it's now a waiting game.

"So, I'd like to tell the customers to be patient, it's because of the weather, but things will come," Zuppardo said.

They just hope this waiting game will end soon.

A manager at Trader Joe's said shipments are on the way and once they arrive shelves will restock immediately.

We reached out to Popeyes for comment about a low supply of chicken and have yet to hear back.