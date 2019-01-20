NEW ORLEANS — Inside Stephanie Kauffman’s home in the lower 9th ward, she is hard at work.

She turns bland, vanilla candles into face you would see on the Black and Gold squad.

“It takes about an hour for each one," she said.

“Now I have the entire starting lineup and a few extra special faces.”

However, like the Saints, Stephanie’s story is filled with highs and lows. She was an aspiring comic living in Chicago waiting tables, looking for ways to make ends meet.

Times got pretty rough and she even had to sell her own plasma.

"I didn't have the right documents the first day I went in so I had to ask my mom to put money on my transit card to get me back home and that night I didn't have any money,” Kauffman said.

Times got worse, Kauffman lost her job. She moved back home, paid off some debt, and like the Saints, came back swinging. Stephanie wanted to give gifts for friends for Christmas and that’s when she got the idea to make candles.

"I kind of mixed it with some photo shopping I was doing at the time. I got the idea to Photoshop my friends’ favorite comedians and celebrities on candles," she said.

And the rest, they say, is history. Stephanie moved down to New Orleans because of a gut feeling and became a success.

She did have some anxiety after starting her business, but she kept going.

Now, she works with 12 different business owners who sell her candles with the black and gold squad.

While she like all the Saints, there is one special person who stands out to her.

"I really love Gayle Benson because of what she's been able to do the same year her husband died, I think she's a great representation," she said.

Now, she has dreams of expanding in hopes other teams will like her candles too.

"I would love the NFL to license my candles and take it that route," Kauffman said.

For those who want to buy Kauffman’s candles, visit her website by clicking here.