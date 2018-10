Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East early Saturday morning that left one woman dead.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was brought to an area hospital, where police say she later died.

No suspect or motive has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

