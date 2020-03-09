Woman dies after motorcycles collide in New Orleans

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man hospitalized late Wednesday after two motorcycles collided on Pairs Avenue in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 11:29 p.m. near the intersection of Paris Avenue and Burbank Drive. Officers responding to reports of a crash found both victims lying in the roadway with injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital.

Detectives say the two motorcycles were driving on Paris Avenue when “for undetermined reasons” collided near the intersection. Both victims were ejected from their bikes.

The police department said the crash remains under investigation. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity at a later time after contacting her family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6205.

