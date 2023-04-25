Woman found fatally shot in car at Orleans, Broad; Toddler unharmed in back seat

The shooting was reported around 12:54 p.m. near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 12:54 p.m. near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street. Police say a woman with a gunshot wound was found inside a car at the scene.

Paramedics took the woman to University Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

In a short news update, the NOPD said that a 2-year-old child was found sitting in the backseat of the woman's car. The child was not injured in the shooting. The police department could not say at this time whether the woman was the child's mother.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.