A 28-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside of a bedroom in her Fort Worth home by a police officer is a Xavier University graduate, the school said in a statement issued Saturday evening.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot as the officer had been called to the home by a neighbor concerned that the door to the home was open and a light was on around 2:30 in the morning.

"Tonight we received distressing news that a member of our Xavier family died as a result of a police shooting in Forth Worth Texas," said the statement. "Our prayers and thoughts are with her family and friends as we gather as a community in prayer. As we wait for the details of this incident to unfold, let us cling to our mission of justice and humanity and seek answers to our tragedy."

Attorney Lee Merritt tweeted Saturday afternoon that Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew inside the home when the officer walked through the backyard. He said Jefferson got up to "investigate" the noise.

Body-camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the officer in the backyard of the house. He yelled, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands” before shooting once.

A neighbor said he had called the Fort Worth non-emergency number to request a welfare check after seeing his neighbor's front door open.

Rev. Kyev Tatum said Jefferson was living in the home to care for her 8-year-old nephew and her grandparent.

Relatives told WFAA Jefferson worked in human resources. They showed a photo of the woman and said she wasn't threatening.

Fort Worth police officials said the officer said he shot into the house after "perceiving a threat."