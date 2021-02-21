Woman killed in I-10 crash in New Orleans East

Police say they are still investigating why the car left the road, struck a tree and came to rest along a fence.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed Sunday morning in an I-10 crash in New Orleans East, NOPD officials said.

The woman was reportedly traveling on Interstate 10 near Chef Menteur Highway around 7:30 a.m. in a white Honda Accord headed westbound.

Police say they are still investigating why the car left the road, struck a tree and came to rest along a fence. The woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was ejected during the crash and died from her injuries at the scene.

The woman has not been publicly identified pending notification of her next of kin.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.