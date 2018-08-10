UPDATE: Letitia Thompson has been found in good health, according to the NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen at church in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Letitia Thompson’s husband dropped her off at church around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7300 block of Crowder Blvd. When he returned to church at 9:50 a.m. to pick her up, she was not there.

Thompson was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black pants and brown shoes. She is about 4’9” tall and weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD Seventh District at 504-658-6070.

© 2018 WWL