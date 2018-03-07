NEW ORLEANS – A woman was pinned under a streetcar on St. Charles Avenue near Washington Avenue for several minutes early Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m.

"A woman had a medical emergency at Washington and St. Charles," said RTA spokesperson Taslin Alonzo. "She was standing on the sidewalk... she made contact with the streetcar as it was coming to a stop."

Alonzo said the woman was taken to University Medical Center. Her condition was not known immediately.

Several police units and first responders were on the scene. There was no immediate word on the extent of any injuries.

Traffic continued on St. Charles Avenue, but streetcars were being delayed.

