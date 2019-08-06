Police are investigating after an apparent car-to-car argument led to an 8-year-old being shot in New Orleans Saturday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the child was grazed by a bullet near the intersection of S. Dorgenois and 4th Street. The shooting happened around 2 p.m.

Initial NOPD reports show that the child was in a car with his mother and aunt when an unidentified woman pulled alongside their car. An argument broke out on the road when the suspect pulled out a gun, fired several times at the car then sped off.

The boy was grazed by a bullet on his chest, NOPD officials said. He taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police are investigating the attack as an aggravated battery shooting.

No information on the shooter or circumstances around the shooting were available.

Officials ask anyone with information on crimes in the Metro New Orleans area to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.