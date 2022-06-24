Woman shot, carjacked in New Orleans on Friday morning

The shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street in the Little Woods area.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after she was shot and then carjacked in New Orleans on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street in the Little Woods area.

Initial reports from the police department only said a woman was shot and then subsequently carjacked. Paramedics took the woman to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The NOPD did not say if the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Initial reports show that a woman was shot and subsequently carjacked. EMS transported the woman to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. pic.twitter.com/ApLwbiz9dn — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 24, 2022