NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in the Lower 9th Ward Wednesday afternoon, according to New Orleans Police.

NOPD reports that the unidentified woman was killed at the intersection of North Miro and Tupelo Street around 12:20 p.m.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.